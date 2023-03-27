Predators' Matt Duchene Week-to-Week with Upper-Body Injury by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago

According to Nashville Predators reporter John Glennon, forward Matt Duchene is week-to-week due to an upper-body injury (hand/finger).

Preds? Hynes said Matt Duchene is week to week after suffering an upper-body inj (hand/finger) when he was hit by Fabbro?s shot today.

Injuries just won?t stop. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) March 27, 2023

Duchene suffered the injury in the second period of Sunday’s 3-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs after being struck by a slap shot from teammate Dante Fabbro.

“Obviously, we lose [Duchene] in the second period, so that hurts a lot,” said forward Cody Glass. “We have a young group, and it was kind of one of those adversity things where guys have got to get up, and that’s kind of what this whole thing has been about.”

Duchene is the latest Predator to be hit by the injury bug, joining Roman Josi, Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen, and Alexandre Carrier.

The 32-year-old has appeared in 71 games for Nashville this season, notching 22 goals, 34 assists, and 56 points.

The Predators sit five points behind the Winnipeg Jets for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

