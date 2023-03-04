Raiders' Josh Jacobs Expected to Get Franchise Tag by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Las Vegas Raiders will place the franchise tag on Josh Jacobs, Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network reports.

The #Raiders plan to place the franchise tag on star RB Josh Jacobs if the sides don?t reach a deal by Tuesday?s deadline, per sources.



The NFL?s leading rusher last season, Jacobs is viewed as a part of the future in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/B91YRDnZE3 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 3, 2023

This assumes that the two sides can’t agree on a long-term contract, which that team and player would much rather do. The deadline to come to an agreement is Tuesday. In either case, the Raiders will likely have Jacobs on the team next season.

The bigger question for the team now will be who will be handing the ball off to Jacobs. The team released Derek Carr and seems to be in a holding pattern at quarterback, hoping that Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers will want to be traded and then choose that the team he wants to go to is the Raiders.

The Raiders will be in a tough spot no matter who will be under center as they play in the same division as the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, the Los Angeles Chargers, who may have as talented a roster as anyone in football, and the Denver Broncos who just hired Sean Payton to be their head coach.