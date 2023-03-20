Raptors' Scottie Barnes (Wrist) Undergoing Further Evaluation by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes will undergo further testing Monday on his injured left wrist, according to NBA.com.

Barnes suffered the injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s 118-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks and did not return, finishing with five points in 13 minutes.

Fortunately, X-rays came back negative, and the hope is the 21-year-old will not be sidelined for a significant period of time.

The Raptors have dealt with several injuries to key players this season, resulting in the team using 23 different starting lineups. Barnes has been the most durable by far, appearing in 69 games while averaging 15.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists.

Selected fourth overall by Toronto in the 2021 NBA Draft, Barnes was named last season’s Rookie of the Year – the first Raptor to win the award since Vince Carter in 1999.

The Raptors sit ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 35-37 record.

