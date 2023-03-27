Ravens Star QB Lamar Jackson Says He Has Requested Trade by SportsGrid 20 minutes ago

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson has requested a trade from the organization, per NFL.com.

Jackson put forward his request on March 2, saying the Ravens have “not been interested in meeting my value.”

“Any and everyone that’s met me or been around me know I love the game of football, and my dream is to help a team win the Super Bowl,” wrote Jackson on his personal Twitter. “You all are great, but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I. No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You’ll see me again.”

Baltimore used the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson earlier this month, meaning the 26-year-old is free to negotiate with any team.

A former league MVP, Jackson is 45-16 as a starter, guiding the Ravens to the playoffs in four of his first five seasons.

You can find the latest NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.