Reds' Joey Votto to be Dealt to Toronto? by SportsGrid

Might long-time Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto wind up in his hometown?

According to the Athletic’s Jim Bowden, Votto could be dealt to the Toronto Blue Jays during the 2023 MLB season.

Nick Krall #Reds GM told us their plan is for Joey Votto to finish his career as a Red. However, if the Reds are out of it at the trade deadline and Votto came to them and asked if they would trade him home to Toronto #BlueJays..he said he would consider under those circumstances — Jim Bowden??? (@JimBowdenGM) March 20, 2023

While general manager Nick Krall said the plan is for Votto to retire as a Red, he would consider dealing the 39-year-old to Toronto if Cincinnati is out of playoff contention and if Votto makes such a request.

The former NL MVP was born and raised in Toronto and continues to spend time in the city during the offseason.

A six-time All-Star, Votto has spent his entire MLB career with the Reds, ranking second on the all-time franchise list in home runs, third in RBIs, and sixth in games played.

The slugger made his spring training debut Sunday as he continues to work his way back from offseason shoulder surgery – an injury that limited Votto to just 91 games in 2022.

Cincinnati opens its regular season on March 30 at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

