Rice G Quincy Olivari to Enter the Transfer Portal by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Rice guard Quincy Olivari plans to enter the transfer portal, per Verbal Commits.

Olivari is an incredible scorer that proved he can create for himself whenever he chooses. He leaves the Owls as their all-time leader in three-pointers made. His shiftiness and shotmaking ability off the dribble will draw some attention from high-major programs. With his ties to Georgia, we may see Olivari remain in the south and potentially with an SEC program if he can garner Power 6 interest. It’s a tough pill to swallow for Rice as Olivari became the fifth player to enter the portal this season after a 19-win season, its most successful since 2016-17. In the coming weeks, we’ll see if the Owls can land any incoming players from the portal.

In 2022, Olivari averaged 18.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game in 35 starts.

