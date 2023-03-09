Rob Gronkowski Sets Record Straight On Travis Kelce Debate Kelce passed Gronk's playoff receiving touchdown record this past season by Jason Ounpraseuth 24 minutes ago

Travis Kelce threw his name up there among the greatest tight ends of all time, which had New England Patriots fans bringing in Rob Gronkowski’s to the debate.

The Chiefs star has surpassed Gronk in multiple statistical categories, including the most receiving touchdowns for a tight end in postseason history. The New England Patriots great has more Super Bowl titles than Kelce, but he and Kansas City show zero signs of slowing down.

Gronkowski was on NESN’s “Ultimate Betting Show” as part of Massachusetts’ launch of mobile betting Friday. The FanDuel ambassador appeared to give up the crown of greatest tight end of all time when discussing the top players at the position in the league, but he quickly clarified his stance.

“I said receiving tight end,” Gronkowski told NESN Bets analysts Travis Thomas and Sam Panayotovich. “I’m a complete tight end, baby.”

The point made by the 33-year-old All-Pro was one that multiple people have made in the debate. Kelce can continue to add more to his career receiving numbers, but Gronk’s ability to block and be a force in the run game is what is believed to be his edge over the Chiefs All-Pro.

It’s an argument that can elevate both players to all-time status without diminishing the other’s greatness to a high degree. But knowing how NFL discourse works, Gronk’s stance might not be enough of a case.

The New England legend also had praise for George Kittle and Mark Andrews and said they always are bets to score a touchdown every week. It showed how many great players there are at the position, which also doesn’t include all-timers like Antonio Gates and Tony Gonzalez.

You can catch more of Gronkowski’s interview on the “Ultimate Betting Show” on NESN at 5:30 p.m. ET.