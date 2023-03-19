Roman Josi Won't Suit Up as Predators Take on Rangers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Nashville Predators will have to continue their fight for a postseason berth without their captain. Roman Josi didn’t make the trip with his teammates for Sunday’s non-conference matchup against the New York Rangers.

The rearguard is listed as day-to-day with an undisclosed ailment.

Roman Josi did not make trip with NASH for tonight?s game vs NYR. He is listed as day-to-day — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 19, 2023

Josi remains a stalwart on the Preds’ blue line. The former Norris Trophy winner averages 25:10 per game, posting a 51.5% Corsi rating.

More impressively, Josi remains a primary scoring option for Nashville while straddling his role across all strengths. The Switzerland native has totaled 18 goals and 41 assists, leading the team in points.

Jeremy Lauzon plays on the second defensive pairing and will likely step into Josi’s spot next to Dante Fabbro on the top line.

The Predators are five points back of the Winnipeg Jets for the final wild card berth in the Western Conference. They will have to overcome the betting odds if they hope to close that gap.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Preds listed as +205 underdogs against the Rangers.