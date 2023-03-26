Ryan Kalkbrenner is Creighton's Secret Fantasy Weapon by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Creighton Bluejays are seeking their first Final Four berth in school history. To get there, they’ll need another stellar performance from standout Ryan Kalkbrenner.

The junior center is the team leader in points and blocks, ranking second in rebounding and fifth in assists. Although he’s been effective all season, Kalkbrenner has reserved his best fantasy efforts for the NCAA Tournament.

Kalkbrenner burst onto the scene in the opening round, putting up 47.4 FanDuel fantasy points against the North Carolina State Wolfpack. His ten points and seven rebounds against the Baylor Bears were underwhelming, but the big man rebounded nicely with 22 points, five rebounds, two assists, and a block in the Sweet Sixteen.

All told, Kalkbrenner has put up above-average fantasy performances in two of his last three games and is expected to deliver another exceptional outing against the San Diego State Aztecs.

Kalkbrenner has the highest salary on FanDuel’s main slate, entering with an $8,800 price tag.

Given his current form, there’s little doubt he lives up to those lofty expectations.