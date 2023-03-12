Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin Day-to-Day with an Upper Body Injury by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Apparently, there is a limit to what Rasmus Dahlin can contribute. The Buffalo Sabres defenseman played over 27 minutes in an overtime loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday, his second-highest ice-time total in almost two months.

However, it came at the expense of his availability, as Dahlin is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Injury Updates:



Rasmus Dahlin is day-to-day (upper)



Mattias Samuelsson is week-to-week (upper) — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 12, 2023

Dahlin has been a workhorse for the Sabres this year. The former first-overall selection averages the third-most minutes per game in the NHL while playing across all strengths.

As a result, Dahlin has accumulated 63 points, 82 penalty minutes, and a +19 rating. More impressively, he’s put together a 53.6% Corsi rating and leads the team in scoring and high-danger chances.

Owen Power is the top candidate to replace Dahlin on the team’s first defensive pairing.

