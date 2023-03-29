Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/29
Date: 03/29/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Moda Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Sacramento Kings  Open -12.5   -110   O 234   -110   -850  
 Current -14   -110   235   -110   -1000  
Portland Trail Blazers  Open +12.5   -110   U 234   -110   +590  
 Current +14   -110   235   -110   +660  
Projected Lineups:

Sacramento Kings

1. C  Domantas Sabonis   19.2 Points, 12.5 Rebounds, 7.2 Assists
2. PG  DeAaron Fox   25.3 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
3. SG  Kevin Huerter   15.3 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
4. SF  Harrison Barnes   15.1 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
5. PF  Keegan Murray   11.9 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
6. SG  Malik Monk   13.4 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists

 

Portland Trail Blazers

1. SG  Shaedon Sharpe   8.7 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
2. C  Drew Eubanks   6.2 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
3. SG  Keon Johnson   4.7 Points, 1.1 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
4. SF  Nassir Little   6.6 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. SF  Kevin Knox II   5.4 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists
6. PF  John Butler Jr.   0.2 Points, 0.3 Rebounds, 0.1 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Sacramento Kings

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Mar 27 MIN -5.0 239.5 119-115
Sat, Mar 25 UTA -9.0 234.5 121-113
Fri, Mar 24 PHO -3.5 238.0 135-127
Tue, Mar 21 BOS +5.5 238.0 132-109
Mon, Mar 20 UTA -7.0 239.5 128-120

 

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Mar 27 NO +12.0 226.5 124-90
Sun, Mar 26 OKC +10.5 232.0 118-112
Fri, Mar 24 CHI +7.0 219.5 124-96
Wed, Mar 22 UTA +5.0 235.0 127-115
Sun, Mar 19 LAC +4.5 235.5 117-102
Betting Insights:

Portland Trail Blazers

  • 0-5 (.000) at home as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023

Sacramento Kings

  • 4-1 (.800) on the road as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
