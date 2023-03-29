Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/29

Date: 03/29/2023 Time: 10:00 PM Venue: Moda Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Sacramento Kings Open -12.5 -110 O 234 -110 -850 Current -14 -110 235 -110 -1000 Portland Trail Blazers Open +12.5 -110 U 234 -110 +590 Current +14 -110 235 -110 +660

Sacramento Kings Projected Lineups: 1. C Domantas Sabonis 19.2 Points, 12.5 Rebounds, 7.2 Assists 2. PG DeAaron Fox 25.3 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists 3. SG Kevin Huerter 15.3 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists 4. SF Harrison Barnes 15.1 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists 5. PF Keegan Murray 11.9 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists 6. SG Malik Monk 13.4 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists Portland Trail Blazers 1. SG Shaedon Sharpe 8.7 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists 2. C Drew Eubanks 6.2 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists 3. SG Keon Johnson 4.7 Points, 1.1 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists 4. SF Nassir Little 6.6 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists 5. SF Kevin Knox II 5.4 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists 6. PF John Butler Jr. 0.2 Points, 0.3 Rebounds, 0.1 Assists

Sacramento Kings DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Mon, Mar 27 MIN -5.0 239.5 119-115 Sat, Mar 25 UTA -9.0 234.5 121-113 Fri, Mar 24 PHO -3.5 238.0 135-127 Tue, Mar 21 BOS +5.5 238.0 132-109 Mon, Mar 20 UTA -7.0 239.5 128-120 Last 5 Against The Spread: Portland Trail Blazers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Mon, Mar 27 NO +12.0 226.5 124-90 Sun, Mar 26 OKC +10.5 232.0 118-112 Fri, Mar 24 CHI +7.0 219.5 124-96 Wed, Mar 22 UTA +5.0 235.0 127-115 Sun, Mar 19 LAC +4.5 235.5 117-102