Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/29
Date: 03/29/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Moda Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Sacramento Kings
|Open
|-12.5
|-110
|O 234
|-110
|-850
|Current
|-14
|-110
|235
|-110
|-1000
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Open
|+12.5
|-110
|U 234
|-110
|+590
|Current
|+14
|-110
|235
|-110
|+660
Projected Lineups:
Sacramento Kings
|1.
|C
|Domantas Sabonis
|19.2 Points, 12.5 Rebounds, 7.2 Assists
|2.
|PG
|DeAaron Fox
|25.3 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
|3.
|SG
|Kevin Huerter
|15.3 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Harrison Barnes
|15.1 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
|5.
|PF
|Keegan Murray
|11.9 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Malik Monk
|13.4 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
Portland Trail Blazers
|1.
|SG
|Shaedon Sharpe
|8.7 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
|2.
|C
|Drew Eubanks
|6.2 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
|3.
|SG
|Keon Johnson
|4.7 Points, 1.1 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Nassir Little
|6.6 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Kevin Knox II
|5.4 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists
|6.
|PF
|John Butler Jr.
|0.2 Points, 0.3 Rebounds, 0.1 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Sacramento Kings
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Mon, Mar 27
|MIN
|-5.0
|239.5
|119-115
|Sat, Mar 25
|UTA
|-9.0
|234.5
|121-113
|Fri, Mar 24
|PHO
|-3.5
|238.0
|135-127
|Tue, Mar 21
|BOS
|+5.5
|238.0
|132-109
|Mon, Mar 20
|UTA
|-7.0
|239.5
|128-120
Portland Trail Blazers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Mon, Mar 27
|NO
|+12.0
|226.5
|124-90
|Sun, Mar 26
|OKC
|+10.5
|232.0
|118-112
|Fri, Mar 24
|CHI
|+7.0
|219.5
|124-96
|Wed, Mar 22
|UTA
|+5.0
|235.0
|127-115
|Sun, Mar 19
|LAC
|+4.5
|235.5
|117-102
Betting Insights:
Portland Trail Blazers
- 0-5 (.000) at home as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
Sacramento Kings
- 4-1 (.800) on the road as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023