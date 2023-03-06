Saints Sign QB Derek Carr to 4-Year Contract by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Free agent quarterback Derek Carr is headed to the Big Easy.

As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports, Carr has agreed to a four-year contract with the New Orleans Saints.

The #Saints are giving their new QB Derek Carr a 4-year deal, source said. With a big QB number coming, they'll make it work with their cap situation. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2023

Financial terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed.

New Orleans was one of several teams to show interest in the veteran, a list that included the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers.

Carr initially met with Saints brass in early February following his release from the Las Vegas Raiders, with talks continuing during last week’s NFL Scouting combine in Indianapolis.

The move reunites the 31-year-old with New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen, who served as the Raiders’ bench boss during Carr’s first professional season in 2014.

“[Allen] and I have a great relationship still to this day,” said Carr last October. “And I still talk to him and things like that. … We’ve always kept in contact, we’ve always been close.”

Carr is coming off a down year, throwing for 3,522 yards with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while completing a career-low 60.8% of his passes. That said, the four-time Pro Bowler is a significant upgrade over last season’s starters, Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton, and should help improve a Saints offense that finished in the bottom half of the league in points per game.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Saints as odds-on favorites to capture the NFC North Division at +120.