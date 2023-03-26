Senators' Jakob Chychrun Missed Saturday's Game vs. New Jersey by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago

Jakob Chychrun is doubtful to play Saturday for the Ottawa Senators, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Chychrun and Ridly Greig are both out tonight. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) March 25, 2023

Chychrun is dealing with an undisclosed injury that looks to keep him out of the lineup when the Senators take on the New Jersey Devils. Chychrun was the prize trade deadline addition for the Senators, and someone they hoped would anchor their blueline for years to come.

As for this season, the Senators are coming off of a big win versus the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. While they are technically still in the playoff hunt, they trail the Pittsburgh Penguins by five points for the final wildcard berth and would also have to climb over the Washington Capitals and Florida Panthers to claim that spot. Although not impossible, this would seem highly unlikely.