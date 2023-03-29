SportsGrid NBA Player Props Model: Top Plays for Wednesday, March 29 by SportsGrid 52 minutes ago

Bettors are looking at a massive ten-game slate in the Association tonight. Using SportsGrid’s Player Props Model, I’ve highlighted three of my favorite plays as the push for the postseason continues.

We’ll start in Milwaukee with the Bucks’ veteran floor general.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

MIL Jrue Holiday: Under 7.5 Assists vs. Pacers (+104)

SportsGrid Model Rating = 5/5 Stars

Model Projection = 6.1

Holiday is back in the lineup after missing Monday’s win over the Detroit Pistons due to personal reasons. The 32-year-old enters Wednesday’s contest averaging 7.3 assists on the season, slightly below his 7.5 assists prop. Holiday has fallen below that market number in two of his past four games and will likely play limited minutes against a struggling Pacers squad in a game the Bucks are favored by double digits (-11.5). At plus money, the under on the two-time All-Star looks appealing.

MEM Dillon Brooks: Over 2.5 Rebounds vs. Clippers (-118)

SportsGrid Model Rating = 5/5 Stars

Model Projection = 3.5

The Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks represents another solid value this evening. Brooks recorded three rebounds in Tuesday’s victory over the Orlando Magic, the fourth time in the past six games he’s notched three or more boards. The 27-year-old averages 3.2 rebounds on the season, 0.7 above tonight’s market number. With Memphis just -4.0 point favorites, Brooks should see his usual allotment of minutes, providing him enough opportunity to work on the glass. Give me the over.

UTA Talen Horton-Tucker: Under 15.5 Points vs. Spurs (-111)

SportsGrid Model Rating: 4.5/5 Stars

Model Projection: 13.1

Horton-Tucker has struggled from the field lately, shooting 34% over his past seven games. That’s resulted in the former Laker topping his 15.5 points prop just twice during that stretch. A matchup against the San Antonio Spurs looks tremendous on paper, but Horton-Tucker is difficult to trust given his current form. Alas, I’ll roll with the under until the 22-year-old starts to turn things around.