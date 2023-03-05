Spurs Severely Shorthanded Ahead of Clash with Rockets by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Injuries could prevent the San Antonio Spurs from fielding a competitive roster against the Houston Rockets. The Spurs are dealing with injuries to several key players, including Tre Jones, Jeremy Sochan, and Romeo Langford.

Additionally, Zach Collins was ruled out of the contest with an ankle injury.

The injuries leave the Spurs without four of their top nine scorers.

As noted by Ty Jager, Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson are available for the Western Conference showdown.

Tre Jones, Jeremy Sochan, Romeo Langford, Doug McDermott and Khem Birch are all OUT for today's game per Spurs



This season has not gone to plan for the Spurs. They have the third-worst winning percentage in the Association, recording just two wins since January 20.

They enter Sunday’s battle against the Rockets on the second night of a back-to-back down three starters, with fewer depth options to absorb the workload.

Surprisingly, the betting market hasn’t adjusted to news of the lineup issues. The Spurs are hanging tough as +4.5 underdogs, with the total set at 231, per the betting info from FanDuel Sportsbook.