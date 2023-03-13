Suns-Warriors Preview: Golden State Looking to Make a Run by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

We’ll be diving into the Association tonight to start this week of basketball as the Golden State Warriors host the Phoenix Suns. Golden State sits at 35-33 and sixth in the Western Conference, with Phoenix at 37-30 and fourth in the Western Conference.Suns @ Warriors Game Information

Location: Chase Center | San Francisco, CA

Chase Center | San Francisco, CA Time: 10:00 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN

Phoenix is in a holding pattern as they wait for the return of Kevin Durant from injury. Devin Booker and Chris Paul should be able to keep Phoenix afloat, but anything can happen in a Western Conference where just 4.5 games separate the four-seed and twelve-seed.

Stephen Curry’s return hasn’t mattered much, as they’ve gone 1-3 since he came back, but with an emotional win in their last game, we can see that confidence rolling over. They need it to roll over. His presence will be invaluable as they creep up the West standings. With a lack of depth, the Warriors could be the odd team out at the top of the West’s hierarchy.

Spread: Suns +4.5 (-110) | Warriors -4.5 (-110)

Suns +4.5 (-110) | Warriors -4.5 (-110) Moneyline: Suns +158 | Warriors -188

Suns +158 | Warriors -188 Total: Over 236 (-110) | Under 236 (-110)

Phoenix has owned the season series, winning all three games over Golden State by double digits. We can’t blame injuries on those three huge losses, as Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green played in each game.

Tonight is an exciting contest. You want to acknowledge the revenge factor for the Warriors while, at the same time, having trepidation about laying multiple possessions. Golden State is the best team against the spread at home this season, so I’d lean toward their side, but I instead target player performance doubles at plus value than laying the 4.5.

Klay Thompson OVER 22.5 Points (-115)

Klay Thompson 5+ Threes/Warriors to Win (+240)

Chris Paul OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-108)

Devin Booker UNDER 31.5 Points (-125)

Thompson has only exceeded this number once in the three games against Phoenix, but he played 18 minutes in one contest and dropped 19 in less than 30 minutes in another. Phoenix’s D is not very good, with D-Book likely covering Klay, so we like his props of hitting his over in a fast-paced game.

Additionally, at nearly 3-1 odds, I’m looking to double down with Thompson surpassing five threes with the Warriors to win. In the 24 games Klay has exceeded 23 points this season, he’s hit at least five threes in 16 (67%).

Chris Paul is by no means a rebounding machine, but he’s gone over this number in three of the last four games and grabbed seven boards the only time he played Golden State this year.

Staying with the Suns, I’m looking at Devin Booker’s points UNDER. The number set at 32 is a high bar to reach, which he’s only done in 35% of his games this year. Plus, dating back to 2021, Booker has gone under this number in five of seven games against the Warriors.