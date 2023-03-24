Syracuse G Joe Girard III Enters Transfer Portal by SportsGrid 53 minutes ago

According to his Twitter, Syracuse guard Joe Girard III has entered the transfer portal and the NBA Draft while maintaining his collegiate eligibility.

Gods Plan, Got To Believe It To See It! #BeDifferent ??? pic.twitter.com/Q9iZ5SmCLD — Joseph Girard III (@JG3_____) March 24, 2023

This should be the start of a mass exodus at Syracuse following the retirement of head coach Jim Boeheim. Girard is now the fifth player to depart the program, and we’re less than a month into the team’s offseason. The upstate New York native is a strong three-point shooter that has been the head of the Orange offense for the past four seasons. He has valuable experience in the ACC and should provide a valuable grad transfer to whichever program receives him. He is a grad transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.

In 2022, Girard averaged 16.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 32 starts this season.

