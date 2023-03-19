Texans Make Laremy Tunsil the Highest-Paid Tackle in the NFL by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

When Laremy Tunsil fell down the board at the 2016 NFL Draft, it impacted the salary and structure of his rookie deal. He’s making up for it with the contract he signed with the Houston Texans.

On Sunday, Ian Rapoport tweeted that Tunsil had agreed to terms on a new three-year deal worth up to $75 million. The agreement carries $50 million fully guaranteed and $60 million in total guarantees.

Per Saint Omni, #Texans star LT Laremy Tunsil is once again the highest-paid tackle in NFL history, securing a 3-year deal worth $75M with $50M fully guaranteed and $60M in total guarantees. The blindside protector does a true reset on the market. Tunsil represented himself. pic.twitter.com/pEC68BRPSu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2023

Since joining the league, Tunsil has been a steadying force on the offensive line. The former first-round pick has started at least 14 games in all but one of his seven seasons. Moreover, he started all 17 contests last year, en route to his third Pro Bowl selection over the past four years.

The blind-side protector is going into his fifth season with the Texans.

Although Tunsil deserves credit for being one of the best in the game, the signing does nothing to move the Texans off their Super Bowl futures price. Houston remains +20000 longshots, per FanDuel Sportsbook.