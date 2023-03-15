Three Best Bets To Make In First Round Of 2023 NCAA Tournament Don't expect fireworks with USC vs. Michigan State by Travis Thomas 2 hours ago

With March Madness in full bloom, let’s examine three bets to make in the opening round of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Let’s start with the underdog Maryland Terrapins.

Maryland moneyline +110 vs. West Virginia on DraftKings

Both West Virginia and Maryland come into this tournament battle tested from playing in tough conferences in the Big Ten and Big 12. Both schools also have storied basketball traditions and two well-respected head coaches in Bob Huggins and Kevin Willard. The parallels in this game also are reflected in the price. Maryland opened as short underdogs at +2.5 points and currently sit at either +2 or +1.5 depending on where you shop. In a projected tight game between two similar teams, I like to lean on the side of balance. The Terps rank in the top 35 nationally in both offense and defense and will have added motivation in the underdog role. Give me the Terps to upset the Mountaineers on the moneyline at +110 available on DraftKings.

Auburn moneyline -115 vs. Iowa on DraftKings

Every year there is a Cinderella story of a team who nobody believes will make a deep run in the tournament. Most of the time it’s a mid-major from a small town that nobody has ever heard of with players who are even more unknown. This year I’m putting the glass slipper on a big-name school in the Auburn Tigers. War Eagle was a mess to end the season going 3-7 in their final 10 games and one of the biggest reasons why is because they are inconsistent offensively. However, in this matchup, Iowa ranks as one of the worst teams defensively in this tournament. With standout players like Wendell Green Jr. and Johni Broome, the Tigers should be able to score with no problem. Plus, with this opening-round game being played in Birmingham, Ala. this is a defacto home game for Auburn. Give me the Tigers to beat the Hawkeyes on the moneyline at -115 available on DraftKings.

Under 137.5 total points USC vs. Michigan State -110 on DraftKings

March is usually when Spartans head coach Tom Izzo shines. Michigan State teams historically always pay better as the tournament approaches and then will either go on a respectable run in the tournament before bowing out or making it to the Final Four. Both teams play solid defense and attack the rim offensively as opposed to shooing a high volume of threes. Both teams have high ranks as the slowest pace of play teams in this tournament. The Trojans and Spartans are the first game slated to start Friday’s action and will be a close game no doubt. But as the opening tip of the day, there won’t be any offensive fireworks. I’m betting on a snooze fest for scoring. Give me the Under 137.5 total points in USC vs. Michigan State at -110 available on DraftKings.