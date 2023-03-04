Three Tyler Bertuzzi Bets To Consider Ahead Of Bruins Debut The 28-year-old's debut comes in a huge Eastern Conference clash by Jason Ounpraseuth 3 hours ago

BOSTON — Tyler Bertuzzi will make his Bruins debut Saturday against the New York Rangers, and his first came in the black and gold couldn’t have come at an opportune time.

Boston placed Taylor Hall on the long-term injured reserve and Nick Foligno on injured reserve this week, so the decision to trade for the former Detroit Red Wings winger was a wise one from general manager Don Sweeney.

Brad Marchand will play in the big Eastern Conference clash at TD Garden, and Bertuzzi will slot in on the third line with Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic.

Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway already have made big impacts following their arrivals to Boston, so anticipation is high for Bertuzzi. Here are three bets to consider on the newly acquired forward — odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Anytime goal scorer +310

If you wanted to get ambitious, the 28-year-old’s first goal scorer prop is set at 19-1, which means a $100 bet would pay out $2,000. Head coach Jim Montgomery had Orlov and Hathaway start in their Bruins debuts, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Bertuzzi is given the same opportunity, which would give him a better chance to score the game’s opening goal.

But the winger does join a high-scoring Bruins team, and what better way to make your debut than join in on the action and become the 22nd player to have scored a goal for Boston. A $100 bet on this prop would pay out $410. For a bonus bet, Saturday is Derek Forbot’s birthday, and his anytime goal scorer prop is set at +900, which means a $100 bet would pay out $1,000.

Over 0.5 points +125, Over 0.5 assists +230

Orlov has been on a roll with the Bruins, scoring eight points in just four games. Hathaway has scored two points in the same amount of games. It would not be a surprise if Bertuzzi finds some way to contribute, and that doesn’t necessarily have to be through goals. A simple assist would help the points prop cash out, and you can hit two birds with one stone on both of these bets. A $100 bet on Bertuzzi’s points prop would pay out $225. and a $100 bet on his assists prop would cash out $330.