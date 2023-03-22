Timberwolves Star F Karl-Anthony Towns Expected to Play Wednesday vs. Hawks by SportsGrid 49 minutes ago

According to ESPN.com, Minnesota Timberwolves star forward Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to make his long-awaited return to the lineup Wednesday versus the Atlanta Hawks.

Towns has been sidelined since November 28 due to a Grade 3 calf strain.

“I’m super excited to get back out on the court and help my team because these next nine games are super important,” said Towns.

Minnesota currently sits ninth in the Western Conference with a 36-37 record.

The 27-year-old said he does not expect to face any restrictions.

“I’m just trying to pick up where I left off,” said Towns. “I was telling my dad right before I got hurt, I felt the most complete as a player in my career. From defensive end, from offensive end, from a mental aspect, leadership aspect…I felt very complete.”

Before the injury, Towns was posting per-game averages of 20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in 21 appearances.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Timberwolves as -4.5 home favorites on the spread and -188 on the moneyline.