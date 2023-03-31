Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Date: 03/31/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Toronto Raptors
|Open
|+6.5
|-110
|O 225
|-110
|+210
|Current
|+5
|-110
|224
|-110
|+176
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Open
|-6.5
|-110
|U 225
|-110
|-255
|Current
|-5
|-110
|224
|-110
|-210
Projected Lineups:
Toronto Raptors
|1.
|PF
|Pascal Siakam
|24.3 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Fred VanVleet
|19.7 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 7.0 Assists
|3.
|C
|Jakob Poeltl
|12.7 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Scottie Barnes
|15.5 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
|5.
|SF
|OG Anunoby
|16.9 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Gary Trent Jr.
|17.7 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
Philadelphia 76ers
|1.
|C
|Joel Embiid
|33.2 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
|2.
|SG
|James Harden
|21.3 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 10.9 Assists
|3.
|PG
|Tyrese Maxey
|20.5 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Tobias Harris
|15.0 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
|5.
|SG
|DeAnthony Melton
|10.4 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Paul Reed
|3.8 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Toronto Raptors
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Tue, Mar 28
|MIA
|-6.0
|219.0
|106-92
|Sun, Mar 26
|WAS
|-9.5
|220.5
|114-104
|Fri, Mar 24
|DET
|-13.0
|224.0
|118-97
|Wed, Mar 22
|IND
|-9.0
|232.0
|118-114
|Sun, Mar 19
|MIL
|+7.0
|234.5
|118-111
Philadelphia 76ers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Wed, Mar 29
|DAL
|-6.0
|233.0
|116-108
|Mon, Mar 27
|DEN
|+10.0
|227.5
|116-111
|Sat, Mar 25
|PHO
|+1.5
|224.5
|125-105
|Fri, Mar 24
|GS
|+4.5
|234.0
|120-112
|Wed, Mar 22
|CHI
|-1.5
|219.5
|116-91
Betting Insights:
Philadelphia 76ers
- 24-9 (.727) at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
Toronto Raptors
- 1-4 (.200) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023