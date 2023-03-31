Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/31
Date: 03/31/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Toronto Raptors  Open +6.5   -110   O 225   -110   +210  
 Current +5   -110   224   -110   +176  
Philadelphia 76ers  Open -6.5   -110   U 225   -110   -255  
 Current -5   -110   224   -110   -210  
Projected Lineups:

Toronto Raptors

1. PF  Pascal Siakam   24.3 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
2. PG  Fred VanVleet   19.7 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 7.0 Assists
3. C  Jakob Poeltl   12.7 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
4. SF  Scottie Barnes   15.5 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
5. SF  OG Anunoby   16.9 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
6. SG  Gary Trent Jr.   17.7 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

 

Philadelphia 76ers

1. C  Joel Embiid   33.2 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
2. SG  James Harden   21.3 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 10.9 Assists
3. PG  Tyrese Maxey   20.5 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
4. SF  Tobias Harris   15.0 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
5. SG  DeAnthony Melton   10.4 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. PF  Paul Reed   3.8 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Toronto Raptors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Mar 28 MIA -6.0 219.0 106-92
Sun, Mar 26 WAS -9.5 220.5 114-104
Fri, Mar 24 DET -13.0 224.0 118-97
Wed, Mar 22 IND -9.0 232.0 118-114
Sun, Mar 19 MIL +7.0 234.5 118-111

 

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Mar 29 DAL -6.0 233.0 116-108
Mon, Mar 27 DEN +10.0 227.5 116-111
Sat, Mar 25 PHO +1.5 224.5 125-105
Fri, Mar 24 GS +4.5 234.0 120-112
Wed, Mar 22 CHI -1.5 219.5 116-91
Betting Insights:

Philadelphia 76ers

  • 24-9 (.727) at home as a favorite in 2022/2023

Toronto Raptors

  • 1-4 (.200) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
