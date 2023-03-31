Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/31

Date: 03/31/2023 Time: 07:00 PM Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Toronto Raptors Open +6.5 -110 O 225 -110 +210 Current +5 -110 224 -110 +176 Philadelphia 76ers Open -6.5 -110 U 225 -110 -255 Current -5 -110 224 -110 -210

Toronto Raptors Projected Lineups: 1. PF Pascal Siakam 24.3 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists 2. PG Fred VanVleet 19.7 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 7.0 Assists 3. C Jakob Poeltl 12.7 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists 4. SF Scottie Barnes 15.5 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists 5. SF OG Anunoby 16.9 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists 6. SG Gary Trent Jr. 17.7 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists Philadelphia 76ers 1. C Joel Embiid 33.2 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists 2. SG James Harden 21.3 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 10.9 Assists 3. PG Tyrese Maxey 20.5 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists 4. SF Tobias Harris 15.0 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists 5. SG DeAnthony Melton 10.4 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists 6. PF Paul Reed 3.8 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists

Toronto Raptors DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Tue, Mar 28 MIA -6.0 219.0 106-92 Sun, Mar 26 WAS -9.5 220.5 114-104 Fri, Mar 24 DET -13.0 224.0 118-97 Wed, Mar 22 IND -9.0 232.0 118-114 Sun, Mar 19 MIL +7.0 234.5 118-111 Last 5 Against The Spread: Philadelphia 76ers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Wed, Mar 29 DAL -6.0 233.0 116-108 Mon, Mar 27 DEN +10.0 227.5 116-111 Sat, Mar 25 PHO +1.5 224.5 125-105 Fri, Mar 24 GS +4.5 234.0 120-112 Wed, Mar 22 CHI -1.5 219.5 116-91