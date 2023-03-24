Updated NFL Free Agency Top 10: Chatter Quiet Around Jackson by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago

With NFL Free Agency and some big names off the board, plenty of talented difference-makers are still available to help improve a team’s roster.

With that, let’s dive into the top ten remaining available players in NFL Free Agency.

1. Lamar Jackson (QB)

There will be some questions about his name being on this list because of semantics, but Lamar Jackson can talk to other teams and sign a contract. Even though the Baltimore Ravens will still be able to match any deal Jackson signs, he can still go about the free-agent process.

Did Deshaun Watson’s big guaranteed money contract with the Cleveland Browns leave a sour taste in the owners’ mouths? With a quarterback as talented as Jackson, there’s no reason for the market to be this quiet surrounding him, even if the Ravens have made it clear they’ll match any deal.

There have been some whispers that Jackson doesn’t want to be a Raven anymore, which should make things interesting as he continues to sit at a standstill looking for his next deal.

More smoke was added to the fire when the NFL sent a memo about Jackson reportedly using a non-agent to speak to teams.

Here?s the full memo from the NFL Management Council warning teams not to negotiate with a man named Ken Francis about Lamar Jackson.



?Violation of this rule may result in disapproval of any Offer Sheet or resulting. Player Contract entered into by Mr. Jackson and the new Club.? pic.twitter.com/v0ibYCfl2J — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 23, 2023

2. Jadeveon Clowney (Edge)

There’s no doubt that the talent is there with Jadeveon Clowney, but things didn’t exactly end smoothly in his time with the Cleveland Browns. He has the natural ability to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks and is a player that can still be a difference-maker in the right spot. If Clowney could have a redo in his contract year with Cleveland, he’d likely happily take it. The market has yet to really establish for him, meaning a one-year deal could be in the cards for the former first-overall pick. It’s somewhat interesting that there hasn’t been any real noise surrounding Clowney. He might not be a sure thing, but he can still help a team looking for pass rushers.

3. Odell Beckham Jr. (WR)

The 30-year-old free agent wideout is looking for a new home after missing the entire 2022 season with an injury. It will be interesting to see which teams believe that Odell Beckham Jr. is a player that can still make a difference on the offensive side of the football rather than just a distraction off the field. There have been reports that Beckham Jr. is looking for big money on a short-term deal, but he countered that on Twitter. It’s fair to wonder how productive Beckham Jr. will be coming off this injury and missing a full calendar year. Will he still boast the same flare we’ve grown accustomed to, or is his career headed toward the back nine?

I?m just so confused where the quote is from me tht said I want 20?..??all I?m sayin is 4 AINT enough — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 18, 2023

4. Ezekiel Elliott (RB)

Teams are no longer lining up to pay aging running backs, which is likely why Ezekiel Elliott isn’t having an easy time finding a new home in the NFL. The 27-year-old former Ohio State Buckeye and Dallas Cowboy has a lot of wear and tear on his body, but in the right fit, he still should provide a team with value.

Reports suggest that Zeke is interested in signing with the Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals, or New York Jets. In saying that, we remain unsure if those teams have a mutual interest in the former Cowboy.

5. Yannick Ngakoue (DE)

There’s still a strong need for pass rushers like Yannick Ngakoue, who can make a difference as an edge rusher for whichever franchise he ends up with. The former Indianapolis Colt has combined for 19.5 sacks over the past two seasons. The veteran will likely provide security to a team’s pass rush wherever he ends up, but there are concerns about his ability to stop the run and just how much he can stay on the field.

Much like Clowney, it’s interesting that there haven’t been a lot of headlines surrounding Ngakoue. He’s been a consistent presence, and the market should likely be bigger than it currently shows us.

6. Rock Ya-Sin (CB)

If you’re looking for a cornerback that brings value to the table in man coverage, look no further than free agent Rock Ya-Sin. The former second-round pick in 2019 has the potential to be a signing that strongly works out for a team at a discount price.

He’s still a young defender as a 26-year-old, and there’s room for him to grow depending on the fit. He might not be a top corner, but he can be a quality number two on the right team in a coverage role.

7. Taylor Lewan (LT)

It’s been a tough go for Taylor Lewan of late, who’s seen two of his past three seasons end with a torn ACL. Retirement is definitely an option for the veteran tackle, but if he can stay healthy, and that’s a big if, he can still provide value to a team looking for help on their offensive line.

8. Leonard Floyd (Edge)

Leonard Floyd has averaged just shy of ten sacks per season over his past three years and has been insanely durable. Wherever he ends up in free agency, there’s a strong chance it’ll be perceived as a value when you consider his level of productivity.

9. Bobby Wagner (LB)

After a season where he boasted All-Pro honors, Bobby Wagner was released by the Los Angeles Rams and has been looking for a role with more certainty moving forward. The 140 tackles he tallied last season should play well in any defense he chooses to be a part of.

10. Marcus Peters (CB)

Despite being one of the top ball hawks in the NFL, Marcus Peters hasn’t had much consistency lately, with injuries factoring in. Can Peters still find a way to make a difference, or is his career headed in an unfavorable direction?