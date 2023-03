Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/29

Date: 03/29/2023 Time: 08:00 PM Venue: AT&T Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Utah Jazz Open -5 -112 O 233 -110 -205 Current -3.5 -110 234.5 -108 -158 San Antonio Spurs Open +5 -108 U 233 -110 +172 Current +3.5 -110 234.5 -112 +134

Utah Jazz Projected Lineups: 1. C Walker Kessler 9.1 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists 2. PF Kelly Olynyk 12.2 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists 3. SG Talen Horton-Tucker 9.4 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists 4. PG Kris Dunn 11.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists 5. SG Ochai Agbaji 6.8 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists 6. SF Simone Fontecchio 5.7 Points, 1.4 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists San Antonio Spurs 1. C Zach Collins 11.4 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists 2. PG Tre Jones 12.4 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists 3. SG Malaki Branham 9.5 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists 4. PG Devonte Graham 7.3 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists 5. SF Keita Bates-Diop 8.8 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists 6. PF Sandro Mamukelashvili 4.8 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

Utah Jazz DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Mon, Mar 27 PHO +5.5 234.5 117-103 Sat, Mar 25 SAC +9.0 234.5 121-113 Fri, Mar 24 MIL +9.0 235.0 144-116 Wed, Mar 22 POR -5.0 235.0 127-115 Mon, Mar 20 SAC +7.0 239.5 128-120 Last 5 Against The Spread: San Antonio Spurs DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sun, Mar 26 BOS +17.0 231.0 137-93 Fri, Mar 24 WAS +9.0 229.0 136-124 Wed, Mar 22 MIL +19.5 237.5 130-94 Tue, Mar 21 NO +13.5 231.0 119-84 Sun, Mar 19 ATL +10.0 245.5 126-118