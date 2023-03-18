Vikings and Kirk Cousins could Part Ways after Season by SportsGrid 50 minutes ago

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings could part ways after this upcoming season, Chip Scoggins of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Vikings restructured Cousins’ contract this week but rather than give him an extension, they just added voidable years. This means that Cousins will be a free agent one year from now if no contract agreement is in place.

As for the team, the voidable years allow them to spread out part of his cap, so they will have dead money on their cap after this season should Cousins leave. The structuring means they now have more money to spend on free agents if they decide to go that route.

The question now becomes what the Vikings’ plan at quarterback will be should they want to move on from Cousins. Could they draft a QB in this year’s or next year’s draft? Sure, but they are nowhere near a position to grab a top pivot this year. They select 23rd overall, and the top four QBs will be off the board well before they go. They could select one later and hope they could develop him.

How about an offer sheet for Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens? This is possible, but what would they do with Cousins if they did want to go in that direction? So many questions with very few answers.