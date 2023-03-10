Vikings Release WR Adam Thielen
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Minnesota Vikings have released wide receiver Adam Thielen after nine seasons.
The #Vikings are releasing two-time Pro Bowl WR Adam Thielen today, per sources.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2023
A onetime undrafted free agent from Minnesota State who went on to catch 55 touchdown passes for his hometown team, Thielen has plenty left in the tank at age 32 and wants to land with a contender. pic.twitter.com/FxsFP9z7MX
Undrafted out of Minnesota State, Thielen has spent his entire NFL career with the Vikings, being named to two Pro Bowls. The 32-year-old was set to enter the third year of a four-year, $64.2 million contract.
“Adam will forever be a part of the Minnesota Vikings family and history, said general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. “Setting the standard with his play on the field, being a selfless teammate, and making a permanent impact in the community, Adam’s influence is significant. We are grateful for everything he brought to the Vikings organization since arriving in 2013, and I’m thankful to have had the opportunity to work with him over the last year. He is the best representation of what the Minnesota Vikings should stand for. I wish nothing but the best for Adam, Caitlin, and their entire family.”
Thielen appeared in all 17 games for Minnesota last season, recording 70 receptions for 716 yards and six touchdowns. His release saves the Vikings just under $6.5 million in cap space.
With a thin free-agent wideout class, Thielen should have plenty of suitors.
