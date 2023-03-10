Vikings Release WR Adam Thielen by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Minnesota Vikings have released wide receiver Adam Thielen after nine seasons.

The #Vikings are releasing two-time Pro Bowl WR Adam Thielen today, per sources.



A onetime undrafted free agent from Minnesota State who went on to catch 55 touchdown passes for his hometown team, Thielen has plenty left in the tank at age 32 and wants to land with a contender. pic.twitter.com/FxsFP9z7MX — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2023

Undrafted out of Minnesota State, Thielen has spent his entire NFL career with the Vikings, being named to two Pro Bowls. The 32-year-old was set to enter the third year of a four-year, $64.2 million contract.