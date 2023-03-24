WR D.J. Chark Signs with Panthers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Carolina Panthers have signed former Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The #Panthers aren?t done adding on offense, agreeing to terms with WR DJ Chark on a 1-year deal, sources say. A complete remake of the Carolina offense is underway, and Chark will be a big part. As will their new rookie QB. pic.twitter.com/MUJkUI2PyF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2023

After two promising seasons in Jacksonville, Chark was a slight letdown with the Lions in 2022. He’s off to his third team in three seasons, as the Panthers have taken a chance on the 26-year-old. There’s no doubt Chark displays the ability of a high-level NFL wide receiver, but consistency has kept him from receiving any lucrative interest from potential suitors. With D.J. Moore off to the Bears, Carolina might be Chark’s best chance yet to display his ability to be a number-one wide receiver within an offense. The Lions will have to rely on Kalif Raymond and Josh Reynolds as complementary options in the passing game moving forward.

In 2022, Chark hauled in 30 receptions on 52 targets for 502 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games.

