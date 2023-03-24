WR Marquez Callaway Signs with Broncos by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Denver Broncos have signed former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Source: WR Marquez Callaway plans to sign with the #Broncos.



Callaway reunites with Sean Payton. In 2021, Callaway had a career-high 46 catches, 698 yards and six touchdowns in Payton?s offense. pic.twitter.com/M2WI5ZnnCR — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 24, 2023

After a down 2022, Callaway will be reunited with Broncos head coach Sean Payton in Denver after having his best season with him in 2021. The Broncos’ passing game was atrocious under Nathaniel Hackett last season, so Callaway is buying in on Russell Wilson and Payton turning things around. At just 25 years old, Callaway’s a worthy investment on a cheap deal that could bolster a disappointing wide receiver room for the Broncos over the past few seasons. The Saints must add some receiver depth in the offseason to make up for Callaway’s departure.

In 2022, Callaway made 16 catches on 32 targets for 158 yards and a touchdown in 14 games.

NFL Betting on FanDuel Sportsbook

You can bet on NFL futures on the FanDuel Sportsbook, where the Broncos are +3500 to win Super Bowl LVIII.