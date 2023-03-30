Yankees' Aaron Judge Homers in 1st At-Bat on 2nd Pitch of 2023 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

A year after launching an American League record 62 home runs, New York Yankees superstar slugger Aaron Judge wasted no time picking up where he left off.

In his first at-bat of the season, Judge took the second pitch he saw from San Francisco Giants starter Logan Webb, depositing it over the center field wall for his first, of likely many round-trippers on the campaign.

The solo shot, which went an estimated 422 feet, staked Yankees starter Gerrit Cole to an early 1-0 lead.

Ironically, the Giants were close to signing Judge as a free agent this past offseason before the 30-year-old ultimately elected to remain in the Bronx, signing a massive nine-year, $360 million contract.

“I think it was good for me to see what else was out there, kind of see what was on the other side of the fence,” said Judge on his free agency period. “After all the visits, coming back here to the Yankees was a no-brainer for me.”

