Yankees' Carlos Rodon could Miss most of April by SportsGrid 52 minutes ago

Carlos Rodon is likely out for at least another month for the New York Yankees, Jack Curry of the YES Network reports.

Carlos Rodon threw a bullpen session yesterday. Matt Blake said Rodon had great rhythm and consistency of command. After 2 or 3 more BP sessions, Rodon will throw a live BP. Once Rodon gets to that point, he should be about a month from returning. — JackCurryYES (@JackCurryYES) March 24, 2023

The Yankees will take the cautious approach with their prized free agent addition on the pitching side this past offseason. Rodon is dealing with forearm soreness, which he has stated he has dealt with multiple times. The former Giant completed a bullpen session Thursday, and the plan is for him to throw 2-3 more sessions before throwing batting practice and then getting into games. This would put his timetable to return as late April and possibly even early May.

The news didn’t get any better for the Yankees on Saturday when it was announced that Luis Severino would also likely begin the season on the injured list with what the team calls a mild lat strain.