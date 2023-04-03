2023 Masters Golf Odds Power Rankings: Scheffler, McIlroy and Rahm Top Oddsboard by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The golfing world’s most illustrious tournament is set to take center stage this week, and we’ll dive into the players with the top odds to add a green jacket.

Here are the top 10 players’ odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to win The Masters.

1. (Tie) Scottie Scheffler (+750)

The reigning winner of The Masters, Scottie Scheffler, remains a serious threat to make noise at the historic event. The 26-year-old is at the top of his game and sits in a tie for the shortest odds to win the tournament at +750.

1. (Tie) Rory McIlroy (+750)

Alongside Scheffler at the top is Rory McIlroy. His best finish at The Masters came last year, where he finished as the runner-up. The only thing missing for McIlroy to complete the career Grand Slam is a victory at Augusta.

3. Jon Rahm (+900)

Jon Rahm has continued to be one of the world’s top golfers, and his best finish at The Masters came in 2018, where he ended up in fourth. Rahm is listed with the third-shortest odds to win the tournament at +900.

4. Jordan Spieth (+1700)

This will be the tenth time Jordan Spieth has played in The Masters, and he’s still one of the game’s best. Spieth won the event in 2015 as a 21-year-old and sits at +1700 to take it for the second time.

5. Patrick Cantlay (+1900)

Another one of golf’s most consistent threats is Patrick Cantlay, whose best finish at the event came back in 2019, where he tied for ninth. Cantlay boasts the fifth-shortest odds at +1900.

6. Cameron Smith (+2100)

Cameron Smith hasn’t been happy with how his fellow LIV Golf players have been treated leading up to the historic tournament, and he’ll be looking to silence their critics. Smith owns +2100 odds and has already finished tied for second back in 2020.

7. Justin Thomas (+2200)

One of the most consistent presences at The Masters has been Justin Thomas, who has six straight top-25 finishes at the event. Thomas has +2200 odds to win his first Masters, and his best result came in 2020, where he ended up in fourth.

8. Collin Morikawa (+2500)

Collin Morikawa is playing solid golf leading into this event and boasts +2500 odds to win his first green jacket. Morikawa’s top showing at The Masters came in 2022, finishing in fifth.

9. Xander Schauffele (+2500)

For this sixth time in his career, Xander Schauffele will be teeing it up from the tips at Augusta. Schauffele came close to winning the tournament in 2019 but fell just short in a tie for second place. He’s at +2500 to capture the first Major of his career.

10. (Tie) Cameron Young (+2700)

Cameron Young didn’t have a strong debut at The Masters in 2022, where he missed the cut, but he’s still listed as one of the favorites for the event, where he sits at +2700.

10. (Tie) Jason Day (+2700)

Sitting in a tie with Young at +2700 and making his 12th appearance at The Masters is Jason Day, who had his best finish at the event back in 2011, where he tied for second.

Top Ten Odds to win The Masters on the FanDuel Sportsbook.