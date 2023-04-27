2023 NFL Draft: Potential Landing Spots & Fantasy Outlook For Texas RB Bijan Robinson by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Running back Bijan Robinson is expected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, which is significant for fantasy football players. Robinson’s draft position can potentially influence his value in fantasy leagues, with some experts predicting he could be a top-ten pick. Three teams are linked to Robinson: the Philadelphia Eagles, the Buffalo Bills, and the Detroit Lions.Potential Landing Spots for Bijan Robinson:

Philadelphia Eagles: With picks at number 10 and number 30, the Eagles may choose to address their backfield needs by selecting Robinson. If he goes as high as the 10th pick, this could substantially impact his fantasy value. Buffalo Bills: The Bills have shown interest in adding a running back to strengthen their backfield, making Robinson a possible target. Detroit Lions: While the Lions may be hesitant to select a running back within the top 10, their 18th pick could be the ideal spot to draft Robinson.

The uncertainty surrounding Robinson’s draft position makes betting on his exact spot in the draft somewhat risky. However, regardless of the team that selects him, his talent and potential for immediate impact make him a likely RB1 in fantasy football leagues. If Robinson is drafted by the Eagles, Lions, or Bills, his value is further solidified due to the strong offensive lines and systems in place.

Robinson’s draft position is particularly interesting to fantasy football players, as it could significantly impact his value in upcoming drafts. With several possible landing spots, Robinson’s fantasy value could fluctuate based on his final destination. Nevertheless, his skill set and potential role within each team make him a compelling option as a top-12 running back in fantasy drafts.