2023 NFL Draft Round 1 Best Bets by SportsGrid 15 minutes ago

The NFL Draft is one of the most anticipated events in the world of sports, and this year’s edition promises to be no different. With so much talent on the board, teams want to make a big splash by drafting the best players available.

There are also plenty of betting opportunities for those who want to get in on the action. We’ll take a look at the top draft props for the first round:

The first prop on our board is Jaxon Smith-Njigba going UNDER 12.5. The best wide receiver in this year’s draft class could go as high as No. 6 overall to the Detroit Lions. With Jameson Williams suspended for six games, the Lions are in desperate need of weapons for Jared Goff.

Smith-Njigba could also be a good fit for the Houston Texans at No. 12, who recently lost Brandin Cooks. At +250, this is a prop worth considering. You could even sprinkle a little on JSN to go top ten at +1000. He’s a Garrett Wilson (2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year) type of player.

Next up is Nolan Smith, a defensive end from Georgia, another potential top-ten pick. He’s the fastest defensive lineman in terms of the combine with a 4.45 40 time and is viewed as Micah Parsons type of talent at off-ball linebacker with pass rush skills. At +100, this prop has legs.

Will Anderson is the best defensive player in this year’s draft. If this were last year’s draft, he would have been the No. 1 pick off the board. While he won’t go that high tonight, he’s still a top prospect and should be considered in your betting strategy.

LSU’s B.J. Ojulari is a late first-round draft pick who could make an immediate impact. His brother, Azeez Ojulari, paid off dividends with the New York Giants with eight sacks as a rookie, and B.J. could follow in his footsteps. At +350, this is a prop with value.

Finally, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could look to draft a replacement for Tom Brady tonight. At 7-to-1, this prop is a long shot but would pay off big if the Bucs decide to go in that direction.

The NFL Draft is an exciting time for sports fans and bettors alike. With so many talented players on the board, there are plenty of opportunities to make money by betting on the outcomes.