2023 NFL Draft: These Risky Bets Paid Off Following Odd First Round It was a wealthy day for draft bettors by Keagan Stiefel 1 hours ago

There is money to be made in the NFL Draft.

No, we’re not talking about the generational wealth that is earned every few minutes by the prospects who are selected. We’re talking about bets, and specifically those that are made by bettors who keep a keen eye on the event throughout the year.

Those who know what they’re talking about have an opportunity to make some solid money prior to and during the draft, specifically when things break their way and odds shift in the hours leading up to the event. That was the case Thursday night, when sportsbooks raced to change odds as things finally started to fall into place during one of the most unpredictable drafts in recent memory.

Here are the specific wages that broke the way of bettors during the first round:

No. 2 Pick — C.J. Stroud (+300)

The folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook did their best to ruin this for bettors, but those who got in early were treated to a nice payday for sticking to their guns.

In the hour leading up to the event, DraftKings slashed the price on Stroud at No. 3 overall. There was talk about the Arizona Cardinals possibly moving back to allow a QB-needy team to jump up and select the Ohio State gunslinger. That would all be for not, however, as the Texans took Stroud at No. 2 and became that team to trade up with the Cardinals, selecting Will Anderson Jr. at No. 3 overall.

Those who were in on Stroud going second, and there were plenty, were rewarded handsomely. DraftKings took 31% of the bets and 29% of the handle on Stroud in that position, the most for any player.

No. 5 Pick — Devon Witherspoon (+2500)

It looked less and less likely that a cornerback would be taken in the top 10 as we approached the draft. So much so that Witherspoon’s already long odds of +2000 slid to +2500 at BetMGM Sportsbook. Good news for bettors.

Witherspoon went fifth to the Seattle Seahawks, netting 6.7% of bettors a nice little pay day.