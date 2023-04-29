Aaron Judge Underwent MRI on Injured Hip by SportsGrid 4 minutes ago

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees underwent tests on Friday, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Judge had an MRI on his hip yesterday, and then the team will decide whether or not to place him on the injured list. Judge suffered the injury while attempting a stolen base in Wednesday’s victory over the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees were initially worried that Judge might have hurt one of his hands as they both seemed to have jammed during the slide, but now the hip is giving everyone pause.

The Yankees are already down several offensive starters, as Harrison Bader, Giancarlo Stanton, and Josh Donaldson are already on the IL. The last thing this team needs is to lose Judge for an undetermined amount of time.

On Saturday, the Yankees will have Jhony Brito starting versus Nathan Eovaldi of the Texas Rangers. The Yankees are -162 (+1.5) on the run line and +126 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-110), and under (-110).

