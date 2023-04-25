Avalanche Star D Cale Makar to Have Hearing on Tuesday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

According to the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, Colorado Avalanche star defenseman Cale Makar will have a hearing after his hit on Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.

Colorado?s Cale Makar will have a hearing today for Interference against Seattle?s Jared McCann. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 25, 2023

Makar sent McCann hard into the boards following the latter’s shorthanded breakaway attempt in the first period. Makar was initially assessed a five-minute major for interference before the play was reduced to a minor upon review. McCann left the game and did not return. The 26-year-old has already been ruled out for Wednesday’s Game 5 in Colorado.

“Late hit,” said Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol postgame. “Really late. No puck in play. Our 40-goal scorer is not available for the rest of the game.”

Makar, too, shared his thoughts, calling McCann’s injury “unfortunate.”

“It was a hockey play,” said Makar. “I’m assuming he was going to the corner because it was coming down. I didn’t really look. Just unfortunate how that happened.”

The Avs and Kraken currently sit tied at two games a piece.

