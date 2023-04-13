Bettors Who Fired On Bruins’ Moneyline In Historic Season Absolutely Raked A net profit of 23.81% isn't too shabby by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago

The Boston Bruins rewrote the record books during the 2022-23 campaign as the Black and Gold compiled the most wins and points in a single season in NHL history.

And if there were any bettors who backed Boston ever since its first game of the season in mid-October, well, they won right along with them.

According to Bookies.com, a bettor who backed the Bruins with a $100 moneyline wager in every game would be up $1,928.67 entering Boston’s regular-season finale Thursday night. The winnings would represent a net profit of 23.81% with the Bruins’ 81 regular-season contests totaling $8,100 in initial wagers.

The Bruins’ biggest win on the moneyline was their 4-3 shootout victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on March 26. A $100 wager that night netted a $224 payout, and Boston did so without the help of Patrice Bergeron or Brad Marchand as both didn’t make the trip to Carolina. It also marked the last time the Bruins were the underdog in a game, despite the fact they rested many of their key contributors down the stretch with the Presidents’ Trophy already in hand.

The Black and Gold were moneyline favorites in 73 of their first 81 games. And of the eight games in which the Bruins were the betting underdog, six were played before November 7, showcasing the respect they gained from bookmakers only one month into the season.

Boston is viewed as the favorite (-335 moneyline) on FanDuel Sportsbook entering Thursday’s regular-season finale against the Montreal Canadiens, as well. You can watch the game on NESN with puck drop set for 7 p.m. ET.

