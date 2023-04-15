Blue Jays' Matt Chapman Returned to Lineup Friday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Matt Chapman returned to the starting lineup Friday for the Toronto Blue Jays, the Blue Jays official website reports.

Chapman had missed the game Thursday due to an illness. The former Oakland A has been playing at an MVP level in the early going of this season. Entering the game Friday versus the Tampa Bay Rays, Chapman had three HRs, 15 RBIs, 10 runs and was batting a robust .486. That’s not so bad for the free agent to be, despite going o-for-3 in his return last night.

Third base is not the strongest of positions throughout baseball, and Chapman could be the top target at his position and in line for quite a big contract.

On Saturday, the Rays will be in Toronto to take on the Blue Jays. They will have Calvin Faucher starting, while the Jays will counter with Yusei Kikuchi.