Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

5 hours ago

Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/27
Date: 04/27/2023
Time: 08:30 PM
Venue: State Farm Arena
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Boston Celtics  Open -5.5   -110   O 232.5   -110   -240  
 Current -7   -110   232   -110   -300  
Atlanta Hawks  Open +5.5   -110   U 232.5   -110   +198  
 Current +7   -110   232   -110   +245  
Projected Lineups:

Boston Celtics

1. SF  Jayson Tatum   30.1 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
2. SG  Jaylen Brown   26.6 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
3. SG  Derrick White   12.4 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
4. C  Al Horford   9.8 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
5. PG  Marcus Smart   11.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
6. C  Robert Williams III   8.0 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists

Atlanta Hawks

1. PG  Trae Young   26.2 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 10.2 Assists
2. SG  Dejounte Murray   20.5 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
3. C  Clint Capela   12.0 Points, 11.0 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
4. SF  DeAndre Hunter   15.4 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
5. PF  John Collins   13.1 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
6. C  Onyeka Okongwu   9.9 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Apr 25 ATL -13.5 231.0 119-117
Sun, Apr 23 ATL -7.5 231.0 129-121
Fri, Apr 21 ATL -5.5 229.0 130-122
Tue, Apr 18 ATL -10.5 231.0 119-106
Sat, Apr 15 ATL -10.0 231.5 112-99

Atlanta Hawks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Apr 25 BOS +13.5 231.0 119-117
Sun, Apr 23 BOS +7.5 231.0 129-121
Fri, Apr 21 BOS +5.5 229.0 130-122
Tue, Apr 18 BOS +10.5 231.0 119-106
Sat, Apr 15 BOS +10.0 231.5 112-99
Betting Insights:

Atlanta Hawks

  • 1-4 (.200) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games across the regular season and playoffs in 2022/2023
  • 1-4 (.200) at home as an underdog in their last five games across the regular season and playoffs in 2022/2023

Boston Celtics

  • 2-3 (.400) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games across the regular season and playoffs in 2022/2023
  • 23-13 (.639) on the road as a favorite in 2022/2023
Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

