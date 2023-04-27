Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview
Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/27
Date: 04/27/2023
Time: 08:30 PM
Venue: State Farm Arena
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|
|
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Boston Celtics
| Open
|
-5.5
|
-110
|O 232.5
|
-110
|
-240
| Current
|
-7
|
-110
|
232
|
-110
|
-300
|Atlanta Hawks
| Open
|
+5.5
|
-110
|U 232.5
|
-110
|
+198
| Current
|
+7
|
-110
|
232
|
-110
|
+245
Projected Lineups:
Boston Celtics
|1.
|SF
| Jayson Tatum
| 30.1 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
|2.
|SG
| Jaylen Brown
| 26.6 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
|3.
|SG
| Derrick White
| 12.4 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
|4.
|C
| Al Horford
| 9.8 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
|5.
|PG
| Marcus Smart
| 11.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
|6.
|C
| Robert Williams III
| 8.0 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
Atlanta Hawks
|1.
|PG
| Trae Young
| 26.2 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 10.2 Assists
|2.
|SG
| Dejounte Murray
| 20.5 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
|3.
|C
| Clint Capela
| 12.0 Points, 11.0 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
|4.
|SF
| DeAndre Hunter
| 15.4 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
|5.
|PF
| John Collins
| 13.1 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
|6.
|C
| Onyeka Okongwu
| 9.9 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Boston Celtics
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Tue, Apr 25
|ATL
|-13.5
|231.0
|119-117
|Sun, Apr 23
|ATL
|-7.5
|231.0
|129-121
|Fri, Apr 21
|ATL
|-5.5
|229.0
|130-122
|Tue, Apr 18
|ATL
|-10.5
|231.0
|119-106
|Sat, Apr 15
|ATL
|-10.0
|231.5
|112-99
Atlanta Hawks
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Tue, Apr 25
|BOS
|+13.5
|231.0
|119-117
|Sun, Apr 23
|BOS
|+7.5
|231.0
|129-121
|Fri, Apr 21
|BOS
|+5.5
|229.0
|130-122
|Tue, Apr 18
|BOS
|+10.5
|231.0
|119-106
|Sat, Apr 15
|BOS
|+10.0
|231.5
|112-99
Betting Insights:
Atlanta Hawks
- 1-4 (.200) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games across the regular season and playoffs in 2022/2023
- 1-4 (.200) at home as an underdog in their last five games across the regular season and playoffs in 2022/2023
Boston Celtics
- 2-3 (.400) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games across the regular season and playoffs in 2022/2023
- 23-13 (.639) on the road as a favorite in 2022/2023