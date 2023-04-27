Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/27

Date: 04/27/2023 Time: 08:30 PM Venue: State Farm Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Boston Celtics Open -5.5 -110 O 232.5 -110 -240 Current -7 -110 232 -110 -300 Atlanta Hawks Open +5.5 -110 U 232.5 -110 +198 Current +7 -110 232 -110 +245

Boston Celtics Projected Lineups: 1. SF Jayson Tatum 30.1 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists 2. SG Jaylen Brown 26.6 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists 3. SG Derrick White 12.4 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists 4. C Al Horford 9.8 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists 5. PG Marcus Smart 11.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists 6. C Robert Williams III 8.0 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists Atlanta Hawks 1. PG Trae Young 26.2 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 10.2 Assists 2. SG Dejounte Murray 20.5 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists 3. C Clint Capela 12.0 Points, 11.0 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists 4. SF DeAndre Hunter 15.4 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists 5. PF John Collins 13.1 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists 6. C Onyeka Okongwu 9.9 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Boston Celtics DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Tue, Apr 25 ATL -13.5 231.0 119-117 Sun, Apr 23 ATL -7.5 231.0 129-121 Fri, Apr 21 ATL -5.5 229.0 130-122 Tue, Apr 18 ATL -10.5 231.0 119-106 Sat, Apr 15 ATL -10.0 231.5 112-99 Last 5 Against The Spread: Atlanta Hawks DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Tue, Apr 25 BOS +13.5 231.0 119-117 Sun, Apr 23 BOS +7.5 231.0 129-121 Fri, Apr 21 BOS +5.5 229.0 130-122 Tue, Apr 18 BOS +10.5 231.0 119-106 Sat, Apr 15 BOS +10.0 231.5 112-99