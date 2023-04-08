Braves Place Michael Harris (Back) on IL by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Michael Harris was placed on the injured list by the Atlanta Braves on Friday, Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Harris suffered a back strain during Thursday’s victory over the San Diego Padres. The injury is considered minor, and the Braves fully expect Harris to return when first eligible to do so on April 17.

Sam Hilliard, Kevin Pillar, and Eli White are all expected to see additional playing time until Harris is ready to return.

The MLB sophomore had a terrific rookie season for the Braves last year, batting .297 with 19 HRs, 64 RBI, 20 SB, and 75 runs in 414 at-bats.

