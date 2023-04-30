Brewers Acquire RP Trevor Megill From Twins by SportsGrid 16 minutes ago

With ground to make up in the NL Central, the Milwaukee Brewers made a minor deal on Sunday to shore up their bullpen.

The Brewers acquired relief pitcher Trevor Megill from the Minnesota Twins for a player to be named later.

As noted by Adam McCalvy, Megill will report to Triple-A Nashville, with Garrett Mitchell moving to the 60-day injured list to clear a roster spot.

Megill has yet to pitch in the majors this year, spending the early part of the season with the Twins Triple-A affiliate. Still, the right-hander is 5-5 with a 6.03 ERA and 1.62 walks and hits per inning pitched across 67 MLB appearances.

The Brewers’ bullpen is one of their many strengths. Milwaukee relievers have combined for the fifth-best ERA in the MLB, with 81 strikeouts across 93.0 innings pitched.

