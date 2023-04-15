Brewers' Brandon Woodruff (Shoulder) has yet to Begin Throwing by SportsGrid 13 minutes ago

Brandon Woodruff still hasn’t thrown a baseball for the Milwaukee Brewers, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The news gets even more ominous when you consider there are reports that Woodruff is mulling his options regarding the injury. The Brewers hurler was put on the IL with a shoulder injury, but if he were to need surgery, it’s fair to wonder if his season could be over.

Losing Woodruff for any amount of time other than a couple of starts would be devastating to a Brewers team that relies on their top three in the starting rotation to propel them above most teams.

On Saturday, one of those top three, Freddy Peralta, will be on the bump for the Brewers. He will be opposed by Seth Lugo of the San Diego Padres. The Brewers are -164 (+1.5) on the run line and +124 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-115), and under (-105). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.