Brewers' Brandon Woodruff (Shoulder) Looks to be Ahead of Schedule by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Milwaukee Brewers received encouraging news about Brandon Woodruff, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

Woodruff had another MRI earlier this week to determine if his shoulder had looked any better, and the results were positive. The Brewers can now advance to the next step in his recovery, building up his arm strength. Woodruff had been dealing with a sub-scapular strain. Surgery seemed to be a possibility a week ago, but now he may be able to return sometime in late May. Milwaukee will need his services if they have any hopes of not only making the playoffs but also doing damage.

On Saturday, the Brewers will have their ace on the mound in Corbin Burnes. The Los Angeles Angels will go with Reid Detmers. The Brewers are +136 (-1.5) on the run line and -144 on the moneyline, with an over/under of eight, over (-114), and under (-106).

