Broncos WR Tim Patrick (ACL) 'Cleared to do Everything'

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick said he’s “cleared to do everything” after missing the entire 2022 season with a torn ACL.

“At this point, I’m just doing repetition to get myself ready to play in a game,” said Patrick.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a breakout year in 2021, recording 53 catches for 734 yards and five touchdowns en route to earning a three-year, $30 million extension. Assuming he returns to full health, Patrick should be the favorite for Denver’s No. 3 receiving role behind top options Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.

The former Utah standout added that he has begun cutting on his surgically repaired knee and working to rebuild his route-running mechanics.

“I feel like that’s going to happen when there’s a defender in front of me,” said Patrick. “It’s either going to be the choice of getting locked up or you’re going to get open for a catch. And I want a catch, so I’m not even going to worry about what I’ve got going on. I’m going to do whatever it takes to get open.”

