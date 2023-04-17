Bucks Monitoring Giannis Antetokounmpo (Back) Ahead of Game 2 vs. Heat by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Milwaukee Bucks continue to monitor the health of Giannis Antetokounmpo after the star forward left Game 1 against the Miami Heat with a back contusion.

Antetokounmpo suffered the injury late in the first quarter, landing hard on the floor after being fouled by Miami Heat forward Kevin Love. The Greek Freak attempted to play through the ailment before he was ruled out early in the second quarter.

X-rays showed no structural damage, but Antetokounmpo’s status for Wednesday’s Game 2 remains up in the air.

“We have to wait and see what the doctors say, most importantly what Giannis says,” said Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer. “Certainly, we’ve been blessed with him being resilient and quick to heal, but you’ve just got to take it day by day, see how he’s doing, and see how he feels.”

If Antetokounmpo cannot suit up, Bobby Portis would likely enter the starting five as Milwaukee looks to tie the series at 1-1.

Stay tuned.

