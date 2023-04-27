Bucks Ousted by Heat in 1st-Round Stunner by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Milwaukee Bucks’ quest for a second NBA title in three years came to a stunning end Wednesday night.

Milwaukee, who finished with the league’s best record, was eliminated from the postseason following a 128-126 overtime loss to the eighth-seeded Miami Heat in Game 5 of its first-round playoff series.

“This has to be the worst postseason ever,” said Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who shot 10-of-23 from the foul line. “We have a number in [the locker room] and were stuck on 15 [wins to the NBA Finals]…which is kind of hard to deal with. But at the end of the day, I feel like they were playing to beat us, and we were playing to win a championship.”

Heat forward Jimmy Butler followed up Monday’s 56-point performance with another tour de force, pouring in 42 and putting his stamp on one of the biggest upsets in NBA history.

“We just play hard,” said Butler. “We know what we’re capable of. We don’t listen to the outside noise, and we will not listen to any outside noise. We’re going to do what we do.”

Up next for Miami is a matchup against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, while the Bucks limp into the offseason with potential change on the horizon.

