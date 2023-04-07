Bulls Will Rest 3 Stars on Friday vs. Mavericks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Chicago Bulls will rest Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Patrick Beverley for Friday night’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, per the league’s injury report.

The Bulls are stuck as the 10-seed in the Eastern Conference, leaving nothing to play for in their remaining two games. This news should be music to the Mavericks’ ears, who must win out and get help to make the Western Conference Play-In Tournament. They’ll be at full strength, making them hefty eight-point favorites ahead of this contest.

This trio will leave three starting spots within Chicago’s lineup. Expect Ayo Dosunmu, Patrick Williams, Alex Caruso, and Coby White to see more minutes within the wide-open rotation.

Chicago Bulls vs. Dallas Mavericks Odds

The Chicago Bulls are eight-point underdogs against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night, with the total set at 220.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.