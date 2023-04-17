Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders Series Betting Preview & Picks by SportsGrid 15 minutes ago

It took the full 82 games, but eventually, the Carolina Hurricanes locked up their third straight division crown, triumphing over the Metropolitan also-rans. The Canes earned a wild card matchup with the New York Islanders as a reward for their top play.

The Islanders stumbled to end the year, going 5-4-1 over the final ten games of the campaign. Although it was enough to hang onto the top wild card spot, it won’t be enough to compete with a superior Hurricanes squad.

Game 1: CAR vs. NYI – April 17 @ 7 pm ET

Game 2: CAR vs. NYI – April 19 @ 7 pm ET

Game 3: NYI vs. CAR – April 21 @ 7 pm ET

Game 4: NYI vs. CAR – April 23 @ 1 pm ET

*Game 5: CAR vs. NYI – April 25 @ TBD

*Game 6: NYI vs. CAR – April 28 @ TBD

*Game 7: CAR vs. NYI – April 30 @ TBD

The Boston Bruins finished with the best record in the NHL, but nobody was better than the Canes. Carolina ended the season with the top-ranked expected goals-for percentage, posting a 59.9% benchmark. The Metropolitan Division winners asserted themselves on both ends of the ice, resulting in some sensational metrics.

Amazingly, the Hurricanes attempted the second-most scoring and high-danger chances while allowing the fewest in either category. As expected, that shifted the ratings in their direction, with Carolina compiling the best scoring chance rating at 60.2% and second-best high-danger percentage at 58.7%.

The Islanders were much more modest performers, finishing in the league’s bottom half in both categories. New York sat 17th in high-danger chance and 18th in scoring chance ratings.

Series Price: Hurricanes -205 | Islanders +164

Hurricanes -205 | Islanders +164 Eastern Conference Odds: Hurricanes +550 | Islanders +2000

Hurricanes +550 | Islanders +2000 Stanley Cup Odds: Hurricanes +1200 | Islanders +5000

Not surprisingly, the Islanders enter the postseason with the longest odds on the Stanley Cup futures board. Their middling analytics were barely enough to get them into the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and they have the second-worst expected goals-for rating of any playoff team. Worse, their output has taken a hit to end the year, leaving little hope they could keep pace with the top-seeded Hurricanes.

The Islanders have been limited to one or fewer goals at five-on-five in four of their past seven. That statistic looks even worse when adjusted for opponent, as four of those contests came against non-playoff teams.

Offensively, the Canes are trending in the opposite direction, scoring three or more goals at five-on-five in three of their past four. More importantly, they’ve maintained their gold standard analytics, outplaying nine of their previous 11 opponents.

Hurricanes -205

Series Total Games – 5 +265

As we saw in their most recent meeting, goals will be at a premium in this series. Carolina is comfortable sitting back and playing in their system, limiting the Islanders’ chances. Further, New York doesn’t possess the scoring depth to match wits with the well-rounded Hurricanes.

Carolina ended the season with 12 different ten-goal scorers and 15 players with at least 22 points. Conversely, the Islanders only had eight skaters hit double-digits in goals, although 12 players managed to get 22 points.

Arguably, scoring depth is the most critical component to postseason success. In that regard, the Hurricanes have a substantial edge over their Metropolitan Division foes. We’re betting Carolina leans into its advantages and easily skates past the Islanders in the opening round.