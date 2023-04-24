Celtics-Hawks Preview: Atlanta Won't Go Down Easily by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

We’re keeping an extra close eye on Game 4 between the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics tonight after the Hawks took down the Celtics Friday night, putting them a win away from tying this series. Boston is still -2000 to advance to the East Semifinals, but the Celtics better be careful about taking this series for granted.Celtics @ Hawks Game Information

Location: State Farm Arena | Atlanta, GA

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: TNT

While it doesn’t feel like a must-win game for the Celtics, it should be. I do not expect the Hawks to win this series, but if Atlanta were to win another game or even two, it would hugely disadvantage Boston looking down the road. The 76ers are already waiting to face the Celtics in the East Semifinals as they finished off the Nets with a sweep Sunday afternoon. Now, Philly gets to rest and get healthy as Joel Embiid gets more time to heal his knee ahead of a potential clash with Boston. The Celtics need this Hawks series to be over as soon as possible.

Spread: Celtics -6 (-110) | Hawks +6 (-110)

Moneyline: Celtics (-230) | Hawks (+190)

Total: Over 232 (-108) | Under 232 (-112)

After a lackluster season falling short of expectations, Friday night was the best I’ve seen this Hawks team look all season. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray finally showcased the dynamic, unstoppable duo they can be, complementing each other in the halfcourt and spinning the Celtics’ defense everywhere. Combining for 57 points, they showed their all-star capabilities and reminded us what we thought they could be heading into this season.

I see the Hawks making this a game tonight. The confidence they built Friday should roll over into tonight, with Murray and Young again looking to play off each other at an elite level. I’ll be backing the Hawks plus the points here on their home floor because going down 3-1 would put the nail in the coffin of their season. Even if Boston wins, the Hawks will put up too much of a fight to allow the Celtics to win comfortably.

Trae Young OVER 34.5 Points+Assists (-108)

Marcus Smart OVER 5.5 Assists (-125)

Dejounte Murray OVER 32.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (-111)

Trae Young has been much better on his home floor than on the road, and he’s certainly proved that in this series. After two rough games in Boston, Young carried the load in game three, dropping 32 points and nine assists. I anticipate the scoring to be there again tonight, but I am also looking for an uptick in his assist production. The two-time All-Star has averaged 16 potential assists per game this series. If tonight is close and high scoring as expected, this over is in the bag.

Marcus Smart has recorded at least six assists in all three games this series, and that volume should continue. He’s become more ball-dominant while facilitating the offense and is generating nearly 12 potential assists per game. With this line only sitting at 5.5, a high-scoring affair should keep this trend going.

Dejounte Murray’s combined PRA numbers in this series have read 38, 41, and 36. At only 32.5 here, we’re getting a good buy on the over, and I don’t sense any sort of regression coming. The chemistry he and Trae had in Game 3 was arguably the best we’ve seen since Murray joined the Hawks. It was impressive stuff, and I’d even consider bumping this line up to 34.5 to make this a plus-money play.