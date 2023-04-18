Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Guardians @ Tigers – First Pitch: 1:10 p.m.
Expected Forecast: Overcast Clouds, 42°

 

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Guardians -1.5  +131  O 8  -114  -125  Open
+125  8.5  -119  -133  Current
 Tigers +1.5   -156  U 8  -106  +105  Open
 -147  8.5   -101  +113  Current
Projected Lineups:

Guardians

Starting Pitcher: Hunter Gaddis: 0-1, 8.53 ERA, 7.82 K/9

1. LF  Steven Kwan   .258, 0 HR, 10 RBI
2. 1B  Gabriel Arias   .100, 1 HR, 1 RBI
3. 3B  JosÃ© RamÃ­rez   .290, 1 HR, 9 RBI
4. DH  Josh Bell   .190, 1 HR, 7 RBI
5. RF  Oscar Gonzalez   .132, 0 HR, 0 RBI
6. 2B  AndrÃ©s GimÃ©nez   .286, 1 HR, 5 RBI
7. C  Mike Zunino   .312, 1 HR, 4 RBI
8. SS  Tyler Freeman   .000, 0 HR, 0 RBI
9. CF  Myles Straw   .333, 0 HR, 6 RBI

 

Tigers

Starting Pitcher: Matthew Boyd: 0-1, 4.00 ERA, 7.00 K/9

1. 3B  Nick Maton   .195, 3 HR, 9 RBI
2. CF  Riley Greene   .232, 1 HR, 4 RBI
3. SS  Javier BÃ¡ez   .184, 0 HR, 5 RBI
4. RF  Kerry Carpenter   .212, 2 HR, 3 RBI
5. LF  Akil Baddoo   .250, 0 HR, 0 RBI
6. 1B  Spencer Torkelson   .214, 1 HR, 8 RBI
7. DH  Miguel Cabrera   .233, 0 HR, 3 RBI
8. 2B  Zach McKinstry   .185, 0 HR, 2 RBI
9. C  Eric Haase   .194, 0 HR, 3 RBI
Betting Insights:

Guardians

  • The Cleveland Guardians are 4-2 (.667) on the road as a favorite in 2023
  • The over hit in 3 of the Cleveland Guardians last 5 games on the road in 2023

Tigers

  • The over hit in 4 of the Detroit Tigers last 5 games at home in 2023
  • The Detroit Tigers are 2-3 (.400) at home as an underdog in their last five games in 2023
