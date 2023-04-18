Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview
Guardians @ Tigers – First Pitch: 1:10 p.m.
Expected Forecast: Overcast Clouds, 42°
Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Guardians
|-1.5
|+131
|O 8
|-114
|-125
|Open
|+125
|8.5
|-119
|-133
|Current
|Tigers
|+1.5
|-156
|U 8
|-106
|+105
|Open
|-147
|8.5
|-101
|+113
|Current
Projected Lineups:
Guardians
Starting Pitcher: Hunter Gaddis: 0-1, 8.53 ERA, 7.82 K/9
|1.
|LF
|Steven Kwan
|.258, 0 HR, 10 RBI
|2.
|1B
|Gabriel Arias
|.100, 1 HR, 1 RBI
|3.
|3B
|JosÃ© RamÃrez
|.290, 1 HR, 9 RBI
|4.
|DH
|Josh Bell
|.190, 1 HR, 7 RBI
|5.
|RF
|Oscar Gonzalez
|.132, 0 HR, 0 RBI
|6.
|2B
|AndrÃ©s GimÃ©nez
|.286, 1 HR, 5 RBI
|7.
|C
|Mike Zunino
|.312, 1 HR, 4 RBI
|8.
|SS
|Tyler Freeman
|.000, 0 HR, 0 RBI
|9.
|CF
|Myles Straw
|.333, 0 HR, 6 RBI
Tigers
Starting Pitcher: Matthew Boyd: 0-1, 4.00 ERA, 7.00 K/9
|1.
|3B
|Nick Maton
|.195, 3 HR, 9 RBI
|2.
|CF
|Riley Greene
|.232, 1 HR, 4 RBI
|3.
|SS
|Javier BÃ¡ez
|.184, 0 HR, 5 RBI
|4.
|RF
|Kerry Carpenter
|.212, 2 HR, 3 RBI
|5.
|LF
|Akil Baddoo
|.250, 0 HR, 0 RBI
|6.
|1B
|Spencer Torkelson
|.214, 1 HR, 8 RBI
|7.
|DH
|Miguel Cabrera
|.233, 0 HR, 3 RBI
|8.
|2B
|Zach McKinstry
|.185, 0 HR, 2 RBI
|9.
|C
|Eric Haase
|.194, 0 HR, 3 RBI
Betting Insights:
Guardians
- The Cleveland Guardians are 4-2 (.667) on the road as a favorite in 2023
- The over hit in 3 of the Cleveland Guardians last 5 games on the road in 2023
Tigers
- The over hit in 4 of the Detroit Tigers last 5 games at home in 2023
- The Detroit Tigers are 2-3 (.400) at home as an underdog in their last five games in 2023